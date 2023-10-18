Local

Sunny and warmer Wednesday in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

The streak of nice fall weather will continue Wednesday in Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla — The streak of nice fall weather will continue Wednesday in Central Florida.

Our area will warm up nicely in the afternoon after a chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Our high temperatures for Wednesday will be a bit warmer than Monday and Tuesday, but still mild.

Most of Central Florida will see highs in the upper 70s with lots of sunshine.

Wednesday night will be cool with lows in the 50s and 60s.

High temperatures in the 80s will return starting Thursday and into the weekend.

The drier conditions and nice fall weather are looking to stay around into next week.

