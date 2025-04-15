Sunny and warm week ahead, cool down midweek

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a sun-filled and warm start to the work week, and more warmth is ahead for Tuesday.

We will see a return to jacket weather overnight, with clear skies and somewhat cool temps. Morning lows will be in the low 60s.

Plenty of sunshine is again expected for Tuesday, with breezy conditions. The wildfire danger will also remain, with highs for Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

A cold front is still expected to swing through the area Tuesday night. A very stray sprinkle will be possible, but the vast majority of the region will be dry.

Behind the front, cooler air moves in for midweek. We still see plenty of sun both Wednesday and Thursday, with temps in the low-to-mid 80s.

Warmer weather does return to start Easter weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected both Good Friday and Saturday, with highs climbing into the upper 80s.

Easter Sunday itself looks dry and warm. Just a few clouds are expected, with highs in the low 90s.

