Sunny and nice Tuesday with another cool night to come

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have another day of nice fall weather on Tuesday.

After a chilly start to the morning, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, our area will warm up nicely in the afternoon.

We will see plenty of sunshine Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures in the low 70s.

Central Florida will be cool Tuesday evening as the rain chances say low and temperatures drop down into the 50s.

The sunny forecast will continue Wednesday with highs in the 80s.

Our next best chance for rain could come Friday evening.

