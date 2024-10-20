Sunday: ‘Hope Bus’ to help Volusia County families impacted by Hurricane Milton

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Milton may be able to get some help on Sunday.

The Florida Department of Children and Families’ Hope Bus will be back in action for a second day on Oct. 20.

The bus will stationed in the parking lot of the John H. Dickerson Heritage Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

That’s located at:

411 South Keech Street, Daytona Beach, Florida, 32114

DCF’s Hope Bus will offer food, water, and other essential supplies to victims of Milton.

READ: American Red Cross: Help people affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene

The agency said that its Hope Navigators will be available onsite to provide personalized assistance to individuals and families in need.

Activate Hope sites were in Bradenton, Daytona & Lakeland where the Hope Florida team served over 1,000 individuals today. Thank you to @HelpFLKids, @seuniversity, @FLVetsAffairs & all of our other nonprofit, private sector & state partners for helping us serve Floridians… pic.twitter.com/6EpksUz7js — Florida Department of Children and Families (@MyFLFamilies) October 19, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group