Local

Sunday: ‘Hope Bus’ to help Volusia County families impacted by Hurricane Milton

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

DCF Hope Bus to visit Daytona Beach Families impacted by Hurricane Milton get help from Florida DCF. (Florida Department of Children and Families)

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Milton may be able to get some help on Sunday.

The Florida Department of Children and Families’ Hope Bus will be back in action for a second day on Oct. 20.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The bus will stationed in the parking lot of the John H. Dickerson Heritage Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

That’s located at:

  • 411 South Keech Street, Daytona Beach, Florida, 32114

DCF’s Hope Bus will offer food, water, and other essential supplies to victims of Milton.

READ: American Red Cross: Help people affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene

The agency said that its Hope Navigators will be available onsite to provide personalized assistance to individuals and families in need.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!