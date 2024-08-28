Summer storm pattern continues Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see a typical summer storm pattern on Wednesday.

Our area will see a chance of coastal showers in the morning and hit-or-miss storms inland in the afternoon.

Most of the rain and storm activity will be west of Orlando in the mid to late afternoon.

Our heat index will also reach around 100 degrees before the afternoon storms begin.

The summer storm pattern will continue for the rest of the week.

