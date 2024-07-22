News

Summer storm pattern continues this week in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Summer storm pattern continues this week in Central Florida Central Florida will continue to see hot and stormy days this week. (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see hot and stormy days this week.

After a muggy start, our area will be hot Monday afternoon.

The high temperature in Orlando will reach around 94 degrees.

Our heat index, or feels-like temperature, will be near 105 degrees.

Central Florida will also have a 40% chance of seeing rain and scattered afternoon storms.

Our rain chances will be around 50% on Tuesday, and will stick around for the rest of the week.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring the tropics, which are thankfully quiet.

