Summer storm pattern continues this week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see hot and stormy days this week.
After a muggy start, our area will be hot Monday afternoon.
The high temperature in Orlando will reach around 94 degrees.
Our heat index, or feels-like temperature, will be near 105 degrees.
Central Florida will also have a 40% chance of seeing rain and scattered afternoon storms.
Our rain chances will be around 50% on Tuesday, and will stick around for the rest of the week.
Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring the tropics, which are thankfully quiet.
