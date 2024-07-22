Summer storm pattern continues this week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see hot and stormy days this week.

After a muggy start, our area will be hot Monday afternoon.

The high temperature in Orlando will reach around 94 degrees.

Our heat index, or feels-like temperature, will be near 105 degrees.

Central Florida will also have a 40% chance of seeing rain and scattered afternoon storms.

Our rain chances will be around 50% on Tuesday, and will stick around for the rest of the week.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring the tropics, which are thankfully quiet.

