‘Summer Slammer’ lives up to its name with major Central Florida drug bust

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
'Summer Slammer' lives up to its name with major Central Florida drug bust Deputies in Florida County are being recognized for their efforts after a major undercover drug operation.
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Florida County are being recognized for their efforts after a major undercover drug operation.

Officials said “Operation Summer Slammer” resulted in the arrest of 24 suspects and the seizure of dangerous drugs, including enough fentanyl to potentially kill 30,000 people.

The investigation targeted drug sellers and led to the recovery of cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

In addition to the drugs, authorities seized over a dozen illegal firearms, five vehicles, and $22,000 in drug profits.

Sheriff Rick Staly highlighted the extensive criminal history of the suspects, noting that they collectively have 316 prior arrests.

