Subtropical Storm Don forms over Central Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said a storm system churning in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean is now a named storm.

Subtropical Storm Don is now the fourth named storm in the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Don is moving north at 6 mph and has estimated maximum wind speeds of 50 mph.

The system is expected to remain in the Central Atlantic over the next few days.

Forecast models show Don is not currently threatening Florida or the U.S.

Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring Don and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

