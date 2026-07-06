Study says online safety tools have ‘critical’ flaws. How can parents keep kids safe?

A recent study found that many online safety tools for children on social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube have critical flaws.

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The research, conducted by online safety nonprofit Heat Initiative and the Cybersafety Research Center, revealed that about 60 percent of these tools do not meet the promises made by the companies.

The research team assessed whether safety features actually function as described and whether a child can realistically get around them.

Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat’s safety features could be bypassed by misspelling or not finishing search queries for dangerous content.

The study highlighted systemic issues with the design and implementation of these features, urging parents to take proactive steps to ensure their children’s safety online.

Social media companies, including Meta, Snap, TikTok, and YouTube, pushed back on the report’s findings, claiming that their safety features are working as intended.

As concerns over the impact of social media on children grow, countries are introducing strict online restrictions, and U.S. lawmakers are focusing on online safety with bills like the Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act.

Experts recommend that parents set clear expectations, establish boundaries, and have open conversations with their children about social media use to mitigate risks online.

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