Study finds no health benefit to alcohol

A new study finds that even low levels of alcohol consumption can increase health risks.

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The research, originally commissioned by the Biden administration, was published in an independent journal after being sidelined by the Trump Administration.

Scientists revealed that the lifetime risk of dying from an alcohol-related cause increases with alcohol consumption, with the risk rising to 1 in 100 for those consuming two drinks per day.

Co-author Priscilla Martinez-Matyszczyk stated that the hazard “increases substantially” with just “one drink or more a day.”

The alcohol industry, which opposed the study, claimed its methodology was flawed and biased against alcohol.

Despite a congressional investigation concluding the study was flawed, the Trump Administration opted to use a separate study to inform new U.S. drinking guidelines.

The study, commissioned by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, aimed to update alcohol advice in the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

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