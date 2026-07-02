STUDY: Couples are spending 8.5% more on weddings this year

Sticky inflation is impacting consumer spending on weddings, with costs for food, apparel, travel, and vendors rising significantly.

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Despite efforts to cut corners and find cheaper alternatives, wedding-related expenses continue to increase.

Bank of America’s report reveals that wedding-related spending per customer has surged by 8.5% year over year, indicating a significant rise in costs.

Wedding-facing small businesses are also looking at heavier tariff-related expenses, particularly in areas like flowers, apparel, food, and retail, impacting their pricing power and margins.

Businesses linked to weddings, such as florists, caterers, dress shops, venues, photographers, jewelers, and travel operators, are experiencing increased price sensitivity from customers, prompting them to either absorb higher costs or risk losing budget-conscious customers.

Consumers are becoming more selective and cost-conscious, but inflation in wedding-related expenses remains a challenge for couples and small businesses in the industry.

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