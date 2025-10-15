Student fights prompt bathroom closures at Osceola County school

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Some bathrooms at an Osceola County high school are closed due to concerns about student fights.

Several bathrooms at Liberty High School in Kissimmee have been shut down since last week, according to district officials.

The district said it has implemented this measure temporarily, allowing students to use only the bathrooms in one of the buildings to ensure proper supervision.

The decision to close some of the bathrooms comes as a response to recent incidents involving student altercations.

By limiting bathroom access to a single building, school officials aim to monitor student behavior more effectively and prevent further conflicts.

While the district has not specified how long this measure will remain in place, it emphasizes that the action is temporary and intended to enhance student safety.

