Strong tropical wave near Africa could develop next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a recent slowdown in activity, the 2024 hurricane season is starting to heat up.

A strong tropical wave just moved off the coast of Africa.

There is a chance the wave could develop some next week as it marches across the Atlantic.

The Atlantic Basin has been quiet because of dry air and dust, but this tropical wave is a sign of future changes.

August is forecast to be much more active.

Channel 9 meteorologists will have continuing coverage of all tropical activity on Eyewitness News.

