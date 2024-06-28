Strong storms possible Friday afternoon in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — More strong storms could impact parts of Central Florida on Friday.

The chances of afternoon rain and storms will be fueled by a hot and muggy afternoon.

Daytime highs will be in the low 90s with a heat index around 100 to 105 degrees.

The afternoon storm activity will be similar to what we saw on Thursday.

Strong storms will move west to east from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Areas along the coast will again hold the highest chance of heavy rain and some of the stronger storms.

The hot and stormy forecast will continue in our area for the foreseeable future.

