Strong to severe storms possible Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see a chance for afternoon storms on Thursday.

Our area will have a 50% chance of seeing scattered afternoon storms.

Forecast data shows some of the storms could be strong to severe.

The rain and cloud cover will help to keep our temperatures cooler than average.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 85 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

After Thursday’s storm activity, Friday through Sunday will be cooler and drier.

Our coast will also have a high risk of rip currents over the next couple of days.

