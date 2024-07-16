Strong to severe storms could impact parts of Central Florida on Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is forecast to see more hot and stormy conditions on Tuesday.

Our area will have a 70% chance of seeing afternoon rain and storms.

Some of the storms could even be strong to severe.

Areas that receive the worst weather on Tuesday could also see street flooding.

A few inches of rain will be possible in some areas, just like we have seen over the last several days.

Our afternoon highs should reach around 95 degrees.

The same summer storm pattern will continue for the rest of the week.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring the tropics and are thankfully quiet.

