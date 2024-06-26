News

Street flooding possible Wednesday afternoon as strong storms impact parts of Central Florida

Central Florida is forecast to see another day of active storms on Wednesday.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is forecast to see another day of active storms on Wednesday.

Our area will have a 70% chance of seeing rain and storms Wednesday afternoon.

Storms could even be strong in some areas.

Street flooding is possible in some areas that receive stronger storms.

We will continue to see scattered afternoon storms through the weekend.

Our area will also be hot Wednesday, with highs around 92 degrees.

