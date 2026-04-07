Stats show a rise in Gen Z sports gambling

A recent analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that credit delinquency rates have increased in states that have legalized mobile sports betting.

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Counties with legalized mobile sports wagering saw delinquency rates rise by 0.31 percentage points, with a 10% increase in delinquency rates among bettors of all ages.

Younger bettors under 40 experienced a 26% surge in delinquency rates, while those aged 40-64 saw a more modest increase of 7.4%.

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Adolescents, particularly boys, are increasingly exposed to gambling, with 36% of boys aged 11-17 reporting gambling within the past year, and prevalence increasing with age.

Young men are more likely to engage in high-risk sports betting, with structural changes in the gambling environment, such as online platforms, contributing to the normalization of gambling behavior.

The rise in delinquencies is attributed to the growing popularity of sports betting in the U.S., with residents traveling to neighboring states where online betting is legal.

This trend poses challenges in accessing responsible gambling support and highlights the discreet nature of gambling addiction, which can lead individuals to accumulate hidden debts over time.

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