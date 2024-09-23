State of emergency issued for 41 Florida counties ahead of possible storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a State of Emergency order for 41 Florida counties ahead of possible hurricane impacts.

Severe Weather Center 9 and government officials are monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine and its current path in the Caribbean. It is expected to become a hurricane later this week.

Marion and Sumter Counties are the Central Florida counties listed in the order.

Read: Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine to become hurricane before impacting Florida this week

Florida is still recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Debby in August.

The governor’s office said the biggest threat would be storm surge, coastal flooding and erosion, heavy rain and damaging winds to the Gulf Coast.

The executive order is in effect for the following counties:

Alachua

Bay

Bradford

Calhoun

Charlotte

Citrus

Collier

Columbia

Dixie

Escambia

Franklin

Gadsden

Gilchrist

Gulf

Hamilton

Hernando

Hillsborough

Holmes

Jackson

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lee

Leon

Levy

Liberty

Madison

Manatee

Marion

Monroe

Okaloosa

Pasco

Pinellas

Santa Rosa

Sarasota

Sumter

Suwannee

Taylor

Union

Wakulla

Walton

Washington

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 From Alberto to William, what will the 2024 hurricane names be?

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group