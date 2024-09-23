State of emergency issued for 41 Florida counties ahead of possible storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a State of Emergency order for 41 Florida counties ahead of possible hurricane impacts.
Severe Weather Center 9 and government officials are monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine and its current path in the Caribbean. It is expected to become a hurricane later this week.
Marion and Sumter Counties are the Central Florida counties listed in the order.
Florida is still recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Debby in August.
The governor’s office said the biggest threat would be storm surge, coastal flooding and erosion, heavy rain and damaging winds to the Gulf Coast.
The executive order is in effect for the following counties:
- Alachua
- Bay
- Bradford
- Calhoun
- Charlotte
- Citrus
- Collier
- Columbia
- Dixie
- Escambia
- Franklin
- Gadsden
- Gilchrist
- Gulf
- Hamilton
- Hernando
- Hillsborough
- Holmes
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Lafayette
- Lee
- Leon
- Levy
- Liberty
- Madison
- Manatee
- Marion
- Monroe
- Okaloosa
- Pasco
- Pinellas
- Santa Rosa
- Sarasota
- Sumter
- Suwannee
- Taylor
- Union
- Wakulla
- Walton
- Washington
