Starliner’s first crewed launch set for Monday from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Crews are preparing for the first crewed launch of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

The countdown is on for the milestone test launch of the new crew capsule.

The mission aims to send two veteran NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

A United Launch Alliance rocket will be used to launch Starliner from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

A successful flight test will bring NASA closer to certifying the Starliner for future crew rotation missions to the space station.

“We’ve been striving to have two independent space transportation systems,” said Steve Stitch, a manager with NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. “That’s been our goal from commercial crew’s inception and we’re very close to reaching that goal.”

The launch is currently set for 10:34 p.m.

