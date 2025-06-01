Local

Sprinkles possible for Central Florida, with rain chances increasing during the week

By Daniel McFarland
Evening Forecast: Saturday, May 31, 2025 (WFTV)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain from yesterday has mostly stopped. A few sprinkles are possible this morning south of Orange County, but most of us will stay dry today.

Afternoon highs will hover in the upper 80s. We won’t be dealing with as much humidity today. Overnight lows will drop to the lower 70s.

Meanwhile, chances of steady rain will start appearing in central Florida tomorrow and Tuesday.

The highest probability of rain will be from Wednesday to next weekend.

And today is the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season. But no tropical development is expected for at least the following week.

