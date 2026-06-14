Speeding driver on I-75 arrested for DUI, had 34 open White Claws, FHP says

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County man was arrested on DUI charges Friday night after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper stopped him for speeding on Interstate 75, authorities said.

According to FHP, a state trooper was patrolling northbound on I-75 near the 280-mile marker at approximately 10:46 p.m. when he observed a Honda Civic traveling at more than 90 mph.

Troopers said the vehicle passed the patrol car, prompting the trooper to conduct a traffic stop.

During the stop, the trooper observed signs that the driver was heavily intoxicated, according to FHP.

Investigators also reported finding 34 open containers of White Claw alcoholic beverages inside the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Conor William Parady was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

FHP said Parady was transported to the Pasco County Jail, where he recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.177 — more than twice Florida’s legal limit of 0.08.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

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