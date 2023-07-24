SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket

ORLANDO, Fla. — Update:

We had to wait a little longer for the Falcon 9 rocket launch. But at 8:50pm Sunday, it went up without a glitch.

Previous story:

SpaceX postponed Saturday’s launch because of unfavorable weather.





Due to unfavorable weather, we are standing down from today's Falcon 9 launch of Starlink. Next launch opportunity is Sunday, July 23 → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 23, 2023

The rocket will carry 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

Launch operations officials are monitoring the potential for storm activity during the launch window.

SpaceX plans to land the first stage booster on the Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic.

Backup opportunities for the launch will be on Monday.

