SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket

By Nicolle Osorio, WFTV.com and Michelle Shore, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Update:

We had to wait a little longer for the Falcon 9 rocket launch. But at 8:50pm Sunday, it went up without a glitch.

Previous story:

SpaceX postponed Saturday’s launch because of unfavorable weather.

>>> WATCH THE LAUNCH LIVE <<<


The rocket will carry 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

Launch operations officials are monitoring the potential for storm activity during the launch window.

SpaceX plans to land the first stage booster on the Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic.

Backup opportunities for the launch will be on Monday.

If the launch happens, watch Channel 9 and stream it here.

