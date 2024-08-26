News

SpaceX set to launch ‘Polaris Dawn’ private rocket mission from Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX set to launch 'Polaris Dawn' private rocket mission from Kennedy Space Center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing for the launch of a private rocket mission from Kennedy Space Center.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is on the pad for Tuesday’s planned launch of the “Polaris Dawn” mission.

The four-member crew will use a Crew Dragon spacecraft to reach the highest Earth orbit flown since the Apollo program.

The capsule was previously used to launch the Crew-1 and Inspiration4 missions.

SpaceX says the mission will also include the first extravehicular activity (EVA) by commercial astronauts wearing SpaceX-developed EVA suits.

The launch window opens at 3:38 a.m. Tuesday.

Watch Channel 9 for live coverage and updates on the planned launch.

