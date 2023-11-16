SpaceX set for 2nd test flight of Starship spacecraft with world’s largest rocket Friday

BROWNSVILLE, Tx. — SpaceX is counting down to the second launch attempt of the most powerful rocket ever built.

SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft is scheduled to liftoff from Texas around 8 a.m. on Friday.

SpaceX says it has made a number of improvements since the explosion during the first test in April.

The Federal Aviation Administration gave the company permission to launch just yesterday.

After testing in Texas, the massive rocket is eventually scheduled to take astronauts to the moon from Florida’s Space Coast.

Channel 9 will monitor the launch and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

