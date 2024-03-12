Local

SpaceX, NASA Dragon capsule carrying Crew-7 team splashes down off the coast of Florida

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Image courtesy: SpaceX, NASA Image courtesy: SpaceX, NASA (Image courtesy: SpaceX, NASA)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Pensacola, FL — SpaceX and NASA’s Dragon spacecraft carrying the Crew-7 team has successfully splashed down off the coast of Pensacola.

The capsule hit the water at 5:49 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Dragon capsule undocked from the International Space Station Monday morning at 11:20 a.m.

Three astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut return to Earth after testing experiments at the International Space Station since August 26th.



© 2024 Cox Media Group

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!