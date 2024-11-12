SpaceX marks Veteran’s Day with pair of space coast launches

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida’s Space Coast is just shy of 80 launches for the year after a pair of Veteran’s Day launches from SpaceX.

The first mission, a Koreasat telecommunications satellite launched at 12:22 pm from the Kennedy Space Center.

There were several spectators.

Read: 1,000 join Veteran’s Day celebration at Lake Highland Prep

Clay Walker told us, “It’s great to see that NASA kind of gave seed money to musk and some of those guys and now they’re doing their own thing commercially, and they can stand on their own feet. They don’t have to have NASA money but they still have contracts to supply crew, supplies to the space station and they’ve advanced the technology.”

In a post last week, SpaceX’s Vice President of Launch said the company will target roughly one launch every two days through the end of the year.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group