Social Security Admin: Hours long lines outside new Orlando office due to new security requirements

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens of people waited in line for hours outside the newly opened Social Security Administration Office on Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando.

It’s been a daily occurrence since the new office opened on Monday, June 17.

Social Security Administration told Eyewitness News Tuesday evening that the long lines were due to recently implemented security screening requirements.

“We are working on a long-term security screening solution for the building, potentially including an additional magnetometer,” the agency said.

Adding to the confusion and chaos, there’s been little to no communication that the Social Security Administration closed its Gatlin Avenue location in East Orlando. Even on Google, it appears the office is still open.

On Tuesday, people showed up at the old office to find the doors locked, the lights off, and a sign posted on the door to the new downtown Orlando location on Orange Avenue.

“I drove 20 minutes there just to turn around and drive 20 minutes back here,” said Jeanell Anderson outside the new office.

Many people were in the same boat and showed up at the Orange Avenue location to a line stretching around the block.

Ashley Marshall has witnessed this long line in the morning and afternoon four times over the past week. She was trying to get a new social security card for her daughter.

“On the fourth attempt, I did have an appointment and was successful. But it still was over two hours,” Marshall said.

Eyewitness News spoke to people in line Tuesday who reported up to 3 hours to get in and out of the office. Some toward the end of the line said they had been there an hour and a half.

This was as dozens were fighting Orlando’s 90-degree heat in the line, including the elderly, the disabled bound by wheelchairs, and children. No overhang or shelter was covering most of the line.

“It’s super hot! I can’t even take it,” said 7-year-old Marly, waiting to go into the office with her dad.

Many didn’t bring water, food or an umbrella because they didn’t expect to wait in line so long. They didn’t want to get out of line to lose their place.

“This sun is a killer! Heat stroke… It’s nothing to play with,” said Janell Anderson.

Those waiting in line said the chaos didn’t stop there. There was no organization among staff and no clear estimate of how long the wait would be. Some were told they may not even make it into the building after waiting hours.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Social Security Administration multiple times Tuesday on why the Gatlin Avenue location closed with little to no communication, why the lines have been so long, and what the agency is doing about it.

The agency responded Tuesday evening after our original story aired.

The Administration claims it regularly monitors the lines for those with special needs despite several disabled and elderly people waiting in line on Tuesday.

The Social Security Administration told Eyewitness News after our story aired that it was making changes. It will now provide water to those waiting in line.

SSA is encouraging visitors to arrive early. They will begin screening people an hour before the Social Security Office opens.

Online Social Security Resources:

If you cannot process your Social Security Card completely online, the applicants can input their information online and make an appointment to bring the necessary documents to the office.

If you’re requesting a social security number for the first time, you can complete an application online and make an appointment to bring the necessary documents to the office.

Most people can apply online for benefits.

