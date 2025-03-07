Social Media Reacts as ‘cringe’ TikTok Video of AOC, House Dems Goes Viral.





On Thursday, critics took to social media to mock a viral video featuring several Democratic lawmakers, who participated in a “choose your fighter” parody.

The video, shared by social media influencer Jessica Woo, showcased Democratic Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jasmine Crockett, Lauren Underwood, Katherine Clark, Judy Chu, and Susie Lee.

In the footage, the lawmakers were seen jumping in place, striking fighting poses akin to video game characters, with on-screen descriptions highlighting their achievements and attributes.









