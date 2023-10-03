What’s behind Central Florida’s hazy skies?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida residents saw hazy skies Monday and Tuesday due to a wildfire burning nearly 2,000 miles away.

Fires burning in Canada are bringing hazy conditions to our area.

With the smoke comes drier air that is lowering our rain chances.

Read: 2 killed by grizzly bear in Canada’s Banff National Park

Central Florida will only see a 20% chance of rain Tuesday.

High temperatures in our area should reach up to the mid-80s Tuesday afternoon.

See: Orlando children open lemonade stand, raise money to help pay for dog’s vet bills

Our low temperatures should dip down into the low 70s Tuesday night.

Dry conditions are forecast to stick around until the middle of next week.

Read: Powerball: No winner; jackpot rises to $1.2B

A dry front will also move through the area this weekend and will lower our temperatures even more.

The United States also experienced hazy skies from Canadian wildfires in June. See images below:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On East Coast ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - JUNE 07: Hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires blanket the monuments and skyline of Washington, DC on June 7, 2023 as seen from Arlington, Virginia. The Washington DC area is under a Code Orange air quality alert indicating unhealthy air for some members of the general public. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Read: ‘Overjoyed’: Police say Charlotte Sena found ‘in good health’; suspect identified

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group