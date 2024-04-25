Small, weak tropical disturbance forms in Atlantic Ocean

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV is monitoring a small and weak tropical disturbance in the open Atlantic on Wednesday night.

This system is likely not going to develop, but the fact that we’re able to sustain a disturbance in April, in a part of the Atlantic we don’t usually see activity until the summer, is unique.

Water temperatures are already at summerlike levels, with very warm ‘anomalies’ of “‘+3-4 degrees F.”

It’s no wonder Colorado State University issued their most active pre-season forecast of 23 named storms.

The record is 30 set recently in 2020, and waters are warmer now than back then.

WFTV will be watching closely as Hurricane Season begins on June 1.

