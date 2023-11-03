News

Slight chance for rain Friday morning, warm and sunny weekend ahead

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Video: Slight chance for rain Friday morning, warm and sunny weekend ahead Central Florida will be warm and sunny this weekend. (WFTV)

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be warm and sunny this weekend.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

After a chilly start Friday morning, our high temperatures will reach the low 80s in the afternoon.

Our area will have a slight chance of a passing sprinkle Friday morning.

Watch: Wedgefield residents go to war with HOA they didn’t know existed

We will also have a breezy afternoon on Friday and Saturday.

Our rain chances remain low throughout the weekend.

Watch: Disaster relief, security at Jewish temples & more: What to expect in Florida’s special session

There will also be a high surf advisory at the coast all weekend.

Central Florida will be mostly sunny and warm Saturday through most of next week.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!