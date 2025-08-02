Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old man in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Ezequiel Barrera, who was reported missing on Friday.

Barrera was last seen on July 31, 2025, near Gold Dust Circle in Kissimmee, FL, after being dropped off by a family member. His disappearance was discovered when relatives found both him and his vehicle missing from his residence.

Barrera is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, bald, with a mustache, and uses a walking cane.

The clothing he was wearing at the time of his disappearance is unknown.

Deputies say his vehicle, a 2017 gray Toyota Highlander with Florida license plate Z02ARI, was last detected by traffic cameras in Gibsonia, Florida, at approximately 1:10 p.m. on Aug. 1.

The vehicle is identifiable by a Colombian flag and a religious cross displayed on the dashboard.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about Barrera’s whereabouts or who spots his vehicle to contact them immediately at 407-348-2222 or dial 911.

