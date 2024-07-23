News

Sheriff Marcos Lopez accused of violating Florida record law

Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez accused of making lewd comment about nude picture of civilian employee Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez accused of making lewd comment about nude picture of civilian employee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is scheduled to be in court later this year—after the State Attorney’s office said Lopez failed to comply with public records law.

According to a court summon filed--prosecutors said Lopez published a photograph depicting the photo of 13-year-old Madeline Soto’s body.

WFTV reported on this back in March.

The photo was posted on Lopez’s personal Instagram page less than 24 hours after law enforcement found Soto’s body in a rural area outside St Cloud.

The disturbing photo showed a body in the woods.

At first, Lopez apologized and said he accidentally shared an image.

Later, in an interview with our radio partners at WDBO, Lopez said the body in the picture-- was not that of the teen.

Florida law bans the public release of photos showing the body of a minor without a family’s permission.

Lopez is scheduled to be in court Dec. 20 for a non-criminal hearing.

