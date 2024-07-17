Sheriff: Deputies shoot man who was holding metal rod, acting erratically at gas station near I-4

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies shot a man in his 30s who was holding a metal rod and acting erratically Tuesday morning at a gas station, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

Mina said deputies were called shortly before noon to the Chevron gas station on West Michigan Street at Interstate 4, east of South Westmoreland Drive.

He said the man, whom he did not publicly identify, punched someone in the face before trying to break into a truck, causing the truck to lunge forward and topple a gas pump.

Mina said deputies ordered the man to drop the rod, but he refused to do so and instead ran toward them.

He said one of the deputies shocked the man with a Taser but he seemed unphased.

The man turned back around and ran at the deputies again, holding the rod.

The deputies then shot the man and he was taken to a hospital, where he is undergoing surgery.

“There was definitely something going on with this guy,” Mina said. “I don’t know if he was in crisis or on drugs. But if you come at a deputy with a metal rod, they’re going to protect themselves ... No one wants to get hit in the head with a metal rod and die, so our deputies did what they had to do.”

Although Mina did not have an update on the man’s condition, he said that he suspects the man could survive the shooting because firefighters at the scene immediately rendered aid to him and because the hospital is fewer than two miles away from the gas station.

He said the man will face charges, including attempted carjacking, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and battery.

Mina said the deputies -- who have between five to eight years of experience with the agency -- were uninjured.

Large deputy response at gas station near I-4 in Orlando Over a dozen Orange County deputies responded to a gas station near I-4 on Tuesday. (WFTV)

The person who was punched in the face sustained minor injuries.

Mina did not publicly identify the deputies, who have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, which is typical of shootings involving law enforcement officers.

Body-worn cameras recorded the shooting, he said.

Surveillance video that Channel 9 obtained from a nearby business appears to show a car hit another car before crashing into a car wash at the gas station.

