Shannon Teamer named interim Orlando fire chief, becoming first woman to lead department

ORLANDO, Fla. — Shannon Teamer has been named interim chief of the Orlando Fire Department, becoming the first woman to lead the department in its 141-year history.

Mayor Buddy Dyer appointed Teamer following the retirement of Jason Revoldt. Her appointment took effect July 9.

Teamer has nearly 20 years of experience with the department and most recently served as executive deputy chief.

She previously oversaw administrative operations, including logistics, recruitment and information technology, and also led the department’s Operations Bureau, which includes 17 fire stations and more than 500 field personnel.

Revoldt retired after more than 24 years with the department.

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