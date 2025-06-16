Local

Severe storms sparked 4 house fires in Apopka Sunday night

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Apopka home destroyed in overnight fire; cause still unknown Crews are investigating the cause of a devastating house fire in Apopka. (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Firefighters in Apopka confirmed lightning strikes from severe storms caused four house fires Sunday evening.

Crews spent hours battling lightning fires from Alexandria Place to Rock Hill Loop.

The first call came in around 9 p.m. for two house fires on the 100 block of Alexandria Place.

Less than an hour later, another lightning strike hit a home in the 900 block of Offaly Court.

The third call came in at 11:09 p.m. when lightning struck again in the 4000 block of Rock Hill Loop.

Officials said two firefighters were injured during the evening and both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

“The evening highlighted both the unpredictable dangers of severe weather and the coordinated response capabilities of Apopka Fire Departments working together to protect residents,” officials said.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!