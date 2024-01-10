Severe storms cause ground stop at Orlando International Airport, leading to delays & cancellations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Strong storms caused travel troubles for many at Orlando International Airport on Tuesday.

People who showed up to the airport around 6 p.m. found screens displaying “Tornado Warning” and a ground stop that lasted several hours.

“It is a little concerning just because I’m not used to the whole tornado thing, we have them occasionally in Virginia, but it’s not like Florida.” said Heidi Cruz, who was at the airport trying to fly to Washington D.C.

Cruz was in Orlando for her daughter’s soccer event.

Her flight was delayed two hours, but she said it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“I’d rather get home safely more than anything,” said Cruz.

The airport experienced major delays and at least 56 cancellations.

Dan Womack was at MCO to pick up someone flying in from Denver. However, that flight got rerouted to Jacksonville to wait out the storm.

Womack told us the flight eventually made it to MCO about 3 hours later than expected.

“They’ve had a long day,” said Womack.

