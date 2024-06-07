Severe storm damages gas station in Casselberry

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Severe storms Thursday evening impacted several areas across Central Florida, including a gas station in Casselberry.
Seminole County Fire Department said crews responded to the 7-Eleven at Howell Branch and State Road 436.
Officials said one vehicle was impacted with people inside, but no one was injured.
All pumps were shot off quickly.
