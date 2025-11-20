Sen. Ashley Moody to Introduce HALO Act to Protect Federal Immigration Officers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Senator Ashley Moody (R-Fla.) is set to introduce the Halo Act, which would make it illegal for anyone to stand within 25 feet of a federal immigration officer who is actively working.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The Act also makes it illegal to “get in the way or interfere with the officer’s work, threaten the officer with physical harm, or harass the officer,” according to reporting from Fox News.

Violators could receive up to five years in prison.

Moody told Fox News Digital: “As the wife of a law enforcement officer, former attorney general, and now United States senator, I have always supported and fought for the selfless individuals who protect and serve our nation. I am appalled at the news reports of people harassing and targeting federal officers while they are simply trying to do their jobs, and this must end.”

This comes just weeks after the Department of Homeland Security released a report that Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers “are now facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them.”

“From bounties placed on their heads for their murders, threats to their families, stalking, and doxxing online, our officers are experiencing an unprecedented level of violence and threats against them and their families,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, echoing Moody’s sentiments. “This violence against law enforcement must end.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group