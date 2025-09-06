Seminole High honors Ethan Pritchard, FSU player shot

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday, Seminole High School showed up in numbers to support one of their own.

The former Seminole High football player Ethan Pritchard now plays for Florida State University.

Pritchard was shot in the back of the head Sunday night while driving his aunt home from a family gathering. The shooting happened in Havana, about 15 miles outside of Tallahassee.

The family says his car was mixed up with someone else’s.

Friday, you could feel the love and support for Ethan Pritchard inside Seminole High’s stadium.

Ethan wore the number 9 jersey when he played as a safety and later a linebacker during his four years at Seminole High.

Friday, the number 9 was on shirts, banners and flags.

The player wearing the number 9 jersey Friday served as the captain of the Seminole High team. During Friday’s game, that jersey stood as a symbol of strength, resilience, and brotherhood as the stadium honored Pritchard.

“Everyone’s heart is breaking right now,” said Michelle Wright, president of the booster club.

From former classmates to his former principle, many said Ethan has always set an example for others on the field and in the classroom.

“He walked the same halls, wore the same jerseys. So, you, know, it’s, he’s definitely a role model in these halls,” said Isaiah Huffman, Ethan’s former classmate.

“Ethan would come up and see me before games, halftime, after games, win or lose, big hug, smile on his face, he gave his best. He’s full of life,” said Mike Pfeiffer, Seminole High principal.

Friday, a GoFundMe for Ethan’s family already exceeded its original goal, raising more than $108,000 in two days.

The school’s booster club sold t-shirts saying “Bokey Strong” with Ethan’s number 9. All proceeds will go to the Pritchard family.

The shirts sold out even before the start of the game. Now, the booster club is taking pre-orders for the next batch of shirts.

“It’s priceless, it really is, you know, to see a community not just here in Tallahassee, everywhere is just reaching out with their prayers for Ethan to have a speedy recovery,” said Reginald Mims Sr, Ethan’s uncle.

Reginald Mims Sr., Ethan’s uncle was at the game, decked out in Florida State garnet and gold. He thanked the Seminole nation for their outpouring of support.

He says Ethan is in a medically induced coma right now. Doctors are waiting for the swelling to go down to see what the next steps are.

Mims says he’s hopeful Ethan is going to return to the field even stronger.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group