Seminole County man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of minor via Snapchat

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 23-year-old man is accused of sexually abusing a girl he met on Snapchat, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Jose Guadalupe Munoz-Velazquez early Wednesday, July 29, on charges of lewd or lascivious battery involving a victim between 12 and 16 years old and lewd or lascivious molestation.

According to the arrest report, Munoz-Velazquez and the girl began communicating on Snapchat several weeks before his arrest.

Investigators said the girl told Munoz-Velazquez she needed a phone because she had been using her father’s Kindle Fire tablet. Munoz-Velazquez allegedly drove to her home and left an iPhone in the mailbox for her to use.

Deputies said he returned later that night and picked her up from her home. The girl allegedly told him she did not want to be dropped back off because her father was home and she was afraid of being caught leaving the house.

According to the report, Munoz-Velazquez drove the girl to a cul-de-sac, where the two remained inside his vehicle.

Investigators said Munoz-Velazquez admitted after being read his rights that he touched the girl beneath her clothing and had sexual intercourse with her inside the vehicle.

The girl also told investigators that Munoz-Velazquez touched her beneath her clothing and had sexual intercourse with her, according to the report.

Munoz-Velazquez was taken to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility without incident. The arrest report lists no bond for either charge.

Deputies requested that Munoz-Velazquez be placed on GPS monitoring if released and ordered to have no contact with the girl or her family.

The allegations in the arrest report have not been proven in court.

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