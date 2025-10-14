Seminole County hosts debut SWANA heavy machinery Road-E-O

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County hosted an international road-eo over the weekend, marking its first time as the event’s host.

The event occurred at the Seminole County landfill, attracting competitors nationwide who demonstrated their heavy-machinery driving abilities.

Spectators observed that several stunts in the competition were more difficult than they seemed.

The Solid Waste Association of North America organizes the annual event to highlight safety, precision, and excellence in solid waste management.

