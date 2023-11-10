Seminole County detention deputy charged with grand theft, after caught stealing from inmate

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County detention deputy has been charged with grand theft after it was revealed he stole cash from an inmate, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said an investigation was started in on Nov. 7 after an inmate indicated money was missing from his property.

The initial investigation showed that the inmate had $1,002 cash in a bag when arrested, and discovered that detention deputy Steve Bostick took approximately $815 of the money from the inmate’s property bag.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office obtained an arrest warrant charging Bostick, on felony charges of grand theft.

Bostick turned himself into the Flagler County Jail Thursday night.

According to a news release, Bostick was placed on Administrative Suspension on Nov. 7.

Bostick, who has been employed with the agency since January 2014, has been served a Notice of Proposed Discipline initiating the termination of his employment from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

“According to the allegations, Bostick used his position to victimize a resident entrusted to his care. Although this matter remains pending in the criminal court, the evidence of his guilt is compelling, and his behavior reflects poorly on our organization, brings discredit not only to him but also to his fellow employees, and undermines the public trust in law enforcement,” Sheriff Dennis Lemma said.

