See the damage Hurricane Milton left behind in Cocoa Beach

By Geovany Dias, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Cocoa Beach storm damage Residents in Cocoa Beach will have to clean up what Hurricane Milton left behind. (WFTV staff)

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A day after Hurricane Milton made its way offshore, residents in Cocoa Beach are surveying the damage left behind.

From ripped-off roofs, to uprooted trees and torn-apart fences, it will be a long path until the community fully recovers from the wrath of the storm.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF1 tornado damaged businesses and homes Wednesday evening in the area of State Road A1A and Banana River Boulevard.

On Friday, utility providers continued to assess damage to power lines, as tens of thousands of customers remained without power in Brevard County.

Meantime, Brevard Public Schools confirmed classes will resume for students on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

