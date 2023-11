ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of voters from across Central Florida have cast their ballots in the 2023 elections.

See full results below as they come into our newsroom, and watch live election coverage on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

Read: Election Day: Voters head to the polls across Central Florida

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Video: Polls open Tuesday across Central Florida for Election Day The polls will open Tuesday across Central Florida for Election Day. (WFTV)

©2023 Cox Media Group