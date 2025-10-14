Local

SeaWorld sued over alleged ‘bait and switch’ ticket pricing

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld is facing a lawsuit accusing the company of using “bait and switch” tactics to attract customers.

The lawsuit alleges that SeaWorld lied about the true cost of tickets, violating Virginia’s “all-in” pricing law, which requires businesses to clearly display the total price of goods or services, including fees.

SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment operates seven park brands, including SeaWorld and Aquatica, in Central Florida.

