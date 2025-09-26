Local

Scattered storms to close work week and continue through weekend

By David Heckard, WFTV.com
Evenning Forecast: Thursday, September 25, 2025 (WFTV)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday featured high coverage of PM storms, and more rain is likely to close out the work week.

The scattered activity will fade away this evening, and quiet conditions will prevail overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will also feature scattered showers and storms, primarily in the evening hours. With highs in the low 90s, this activity could impact the high school football games.

Rain and storm chances continue into the upcoming weekend. Coverage may be higher both Saturday and Sunday, with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Weather conditions starting next week will depend on Invest 94L, which will be moving east of Florida in the Atlantic. Right now, expect just a few isolated showers with highs in the upper 80s.

