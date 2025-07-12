Local

Scattered storms chances continuing beyond the weekend

By Tom Terry, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Scattered sea breeze storms will become more frequent through sunset over the interior half of the area, with locally heavy downpours and lightning, plus some gusty winds and possible small hail in the bigger storms.

The heat will remain on “high” this weekend with mid-90s returning and a heat index over 100.

Scattered afternoon storms will continue with roughly 50% of the area getting measurable rain each day.

Early next week, a well-advertised storm system will bring higher rain chances, especially across north Florida.

