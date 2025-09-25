Sanford to unveil renovated city hall and new 3-D art mural at ribbon-cutting

SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford is unveiling its newly renovated City Hall with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 6th.

Residents are encouraged to join the event and take part in an exclusive walk-through of the first floor of the renovated building. Additionally, the city will unveil a new 3-D art mural during the event.

Sanford’s City Hall renovation is a major milestone for the community, giving residents the opportunity to explore the improved facilities and experience new artistic elements.

Adding a 3-D art mural is expected to improve the building’s visual appeal and offer visitors a distinctive visual experience.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group